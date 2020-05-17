NEW DELHI: India is in the third phase of lockdown and it is going to end on Sunday night. The government of India has given some relaxations in lockdown 3.0 but the country is going to witness maximum restrictions in the areas where the number of COVID-19 cases are high.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India stood at 90,572 and 2,752 people died. Several state governments want a complete shutdown in the red zones during lockdown 4.0. 30 cities across the nation are likely to witness minimal relaxations during the next phase of lockdown which is going to be in place from May 18th. Here is the list of thirty municipal areas where there will be maximum restrictions during the next lockdown period.

Maharashtra:

Brihanmumbai, Thane, Pune, Solapur, Nashik, Aurangabad, Palghar

Tamil Nadu:

Greater Chennai, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, Villupuram

Gujarat:

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara

Rajasthan:

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur

West Bengal:

Kolkata, Howrah

Madhya Pradesh:

Indore, Bhopal

Uttar Pradesh:

Agra, Meerut

Telangana:

Greater Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh:

Kurnool

Punjab:

Amritsar

Odisha:

Berhampur

NCR:

Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already announced that the lockdown 4.0 is going to be completely different from the lockdown 3.0. The state governments favoured more relaxations in lockdown 4.0 in the green and orange zones. However, a few states like Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Maharashtra, and Telangana are in favour of extending the lockdown till the end of May.

