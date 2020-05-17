AHMEDABAD: In a freak incident amid the lockdown, a domestic argument between a husband and his wife allegedly over wanting more spice in the food led to the agitated husband threatening to jump off the third floor of the apartment.

According to a media report quoting police, the incident took place in Keshav apartments in Chandkheda in Ahmedabad three to four days ago.

Mobile footage shows that the man who appears to be middle-aged pulled himself over the balcony and clasped it. He was seen hanging in the air holding the railing.

Neighbours later held him and pulled him over, finally rescuing him.

No complaint was registered, according to police.

Chandkheda police inspector BK Gamar was quoted saying to the leading daily, “This is a three to four day old incident. No complaint or application of the incident has been made at the police station. But it was a fight between husband and wife with the husband wanting the food to be more spicy. This led to a heated exchanged and the incensed husband threatening to jump down the balcony.”

