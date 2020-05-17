HYDERABAD: A cyclonic storm, Amphan is brewing in the southeast part of Bay of Bengal and it is likely to bring heavy to very heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha from May 19.

As per the reports from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a well-marked low-pressure over the southeast Bay of Bengal has concentrated into a depression and is likely to turn into a very severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. IMD further stated that, "It is likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then re-curve north-northeastwards across the northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal coast between May 18 and 20.”

According to IMD, “The coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from May 18 evening, heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places on May 19 and isolated heavy rainfall over northeast Odisha on May 20.”

The coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at a few places on May 19, and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal on May 20.

The officers of state governments of Odhisha and West Bengal confirmed their preparedness to deal with any emerging situation arising out of the cyclonic storm, Amphan and the authorities have warned fishermen not to venture into the sea. The NDRF, Armed Forces, and the Indian Coast Guard have been put on alert.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, "As always saving lives is our priority. We should put our best efforts to save every precious human life."

