NEW DELHI: India took nearly 62 days to go from 100 corona positive cases to surpassing China's total number of COVID-19 cases. The country is under a nationwide lockdown but still the number of cases are increasing. On Saturday, India witnessed the greatest spike in the infections. India has a total of 90,674 COVID-19 cases and within 2 days the 80K mark has crossed 90K.

Maharastra, the worst-hit COVID-19 hit state has crossed the 30,000 mark on Saturday. A total of 1,606 cases have been reported and 64 people died due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. Mumbai, one of the most affected cities reported 41 deaths on Saturday and the total number of deaths caused due to coronavirus in the state capital stands at 696.

According to a statement, "As per the guidance from the Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1,516 active containment zones in the state currently. A total of 14,434 surveillance squads worked today across the state and surveillance of 60.93 lakh population was done. Currently, 3,34,558 people are in home quarantine and 17,048 people are in institutional quarantine."

Maharashtra's Industry Minister Subhash Desai speaking to a news channel said that the government of Maharashtra is first focussing on the health of the people and then comes the industry and economy.

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat have registered over 10,000 cases. Gujarat reported 348 cases in 24 hours ending 5 pm on Saturday. Madhya Pradesh is another state where the number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh are 4,928. As the migrant workers returned UP, there may be a spike in the number of coronavirus positive cases. It reported 203 new cases and nine deaths taking the total tally to 4,264.

