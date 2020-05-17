NEW DELHI: A police officer posted at President Ram Nath Kovind’s residence 'Rashtrapati Bhawan' has tested positive for the COVID-19. Five police personnel have been quarantined.

The 58-year-old ACP of Delhi police was posted at Rashtrapati Bhawan Police Lines, away from the Rashtrapati Bhawan core area.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police was tested and isolated on May 13. Five other personnel who came in contact with him were also quarantined as a precautionary measure.

"We were informed about his reports today. He has tested positive for the virus but he is asymptomatic. He was in isolation since May 13 and has been admitted to a private hospital," a senior police officer was quoted saying to a news agency.

The ACP was responsible for duty deployment, administration and management of personnel within the Rashtrapati Bhawan premises.

Also Read | Lockdown Extended Till May 31 To Contain COVID-19; MHA Issues Guidelines