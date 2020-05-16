NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of migrant workers in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh that killed 24, saying the government is carrying out relief work in full swing.

At least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 36 people sustained injuries when two trucks collided in Auraiya in the early hours of Saturday.

"The accident in Auraiya of Uttar Pradesh is very tragic. The government is carrying out relief work in full swing. I express my condolences to the families of those killed and wish the injured recover at the earliest," the PM tweeted.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives.

"My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families & wishes for speedy recovery of the injured," he said.

The collision of the trucks, both carrying migrant labourers, occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya. While one of the truck was coming from Rajasthan, the other was from Delhi. When some of the labourers halted on the Auraiya-Kanpur Dehat Road to have tea at a local shop, the trailer truck hit the stationary vehicle.

"The death of migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to ensure relief and medical treatment for those injured. A probe has also been ordered," Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi this morning.

Meanwhile, compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The state has also decided to deploy 200 buses in each of the border districts to help migrants reach their homes, according to a leading channel.

Two police officers have been suspended and both the trucks have been seized. Police have also filed cases against the truck drivers.

Lakhs of migrant workers were also left jobless and homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the lockdown came into effect on March 25. While special trains and buses have been arranged for them in the recent weeks and continue to operate to help them reach their native places, thousands of them had to walk or even hide in trucks and containers to reach their destinations.

Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, May 13. More than 60 people were injured.

