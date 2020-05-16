LUCKNOW: In yet another distressing news of migrants death, at least 24 migrant labourers lost their lives and 15 people sustained injuries when a trailer truck carrying them collided with a DCM vehicle in the early hours of Saturday in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya.
According to police, both the trucks were carrying the labourers. The incident took place between 3 am and 3.30 am.
"The accident took place in Mihauli in which 24 people died, and around 15 were injured. A trailer truck carrying around 50 migrant labourers was coming from Rajasthan and it collided with a DCM truck," Circle Officer, Auraiya, Surendranath Yadav was quoted saying to a news agency.
"The DCM truck was coming from Delhi and heading towards Chhatarpur in Madhya Pradesh. The trailer truck hit the DCM vehicle. Both the vehicles turned upside down after losing control," he added.
He said that the survivors could not recall the accident's reason.
Lakhs of migrant workers were also left jobless and homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the lockdown came into effect on March 25.
While special trains and buses have been arranged for them in the recent weeks and continue to operate to help them reach their native places, thousands of them had to walk or even hide in trucks and containers to reach their destinations.
Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, May 13. More than 60 people were injured, according to media reports.
On May 8, 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks, exhausted walking kilometres back to their native places due to the lockdown, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.
