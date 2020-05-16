He said that the survivors could not recall the accident's reason.

Lakhs of migrant workers were also left jobless and homeless due to the coronavirus pandemic, especially after the lockdown came into effect on March 25.

While special trains and buses have been arranged for them in the recent weeks and continue to operate to help them reach their native places, thousands of them had to walk or even hide in trucks and containers to reach their destinations.

Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening, May 13. More than 60 people were injured, according to media reports.

On May 8, 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks, exhausted walking kilometres back to their native places due to the lockdown, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

Also Watch | Lockdown Violation: Migrants Fighting For Food At A Railway Station