NEW DELHI: A 27-year-old man allegedly shot himself after the woman refused his proposal. The incident took place in northwest Delhi on Friday. He was identified as Vicky and he has apparently traveled from Kotla Mubarakpur to Narela amidst coronavirus induced lockdown.

Vicky came to meet the woman at Swarn Jayanti Vibar and asker her to come along with him. But the woman refused. The woman is the wife of Vicky's friend and she is staying at her maternal home since December 2019, as her husband is in jail. Then Vicky took out the pistol from his bag and shot himself.

After knowing the information, the police rushed to the spot and admitted Vicky in the hospital. He is undergoing treatment and a case has been registered against Vicky.

According to the police, "Vicky has taken out a pistol from his bag and shot himself in the chest. When asked, he said that he does not want to live now without his love interest, hence he took this step.” Preliminary investigation revealed the man was pressurising the woman to marry him since her husband was in jail.

