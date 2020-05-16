HYDERABAD: India is in the third phase of lockdown and everything is shut. People are restricted to their homes and no more going to either cinemas or salons. The coronavirus induced lockdown has been a blessing in disguise for some folks who stay busy with their professional life.

People are having some gala time with their families and we think this is the most treasured time for them. Film celebs and other eminent personalities are no exception. They are trying to cope up with the ongoing situation.

Tina Ambani, the wife of Anil Ambani took to her Instagram and shared a post in which one could see the men of the Ambani family trimming beard and cutting each other's hair.

She captioned the photo as, "#HairraisingTimes #TheNewNormal More than ever before, during this time of global churn, we've realised the importance of family. Hold your loved ones dear, enjoy your time together, even if virtually - they are your true haven, your very own safe space. #internationalfamilyday."

She posted the pictures of Anil Ambani, Jai Anmol Ambani, and Jai Anshul Ambani and emphasised the need of staying together with the family. Here is the post, look at it.