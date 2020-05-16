NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce dates for the remaining exams for Class 10 and 12 exams on Saturday, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said. The announcement will be made at 5 pm.

The exams that were put off amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will be held from 1 to 15 July.

"Attention Students! Releasing the date sheet for #CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 pm. Stay tuned for more details," Pokhriyal tweeted.

The education board had announced that the pending board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be conducted in 29 crucial subjects. The board was not able to conduct the Class 10 and 12 exams on eight days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

Further, due to the law and order situation in North East Delhi, the board was not able to conduct exams on four examination days, while a very small number of students from and around this district were not able to appear in exams on six days.

There are six subjects for Class 12 whose exams are yet to be conducted. These include Computer Science, Geography, Hindi, Sociology and Business Studies.

This year, the answer sheets are being sent to teachers' homes for the evaluation process and teachers who have been assigned the task of evaluation will be exempted from the task of submitting daily reports.

The results for the board exams are likely to be announced in August, before the premium Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) declare the entrance test results.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 will be conducted from 18 July to 23 July, while JEE Advance 2020 will be held in August. The NEET exam 2020 will now be held on 26 July, the minister announced.

