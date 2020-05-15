HYDERABAD: The deadly coronavirus is claiming the lives of many people across the world. Staying at home and maintaining the social distancing - The two important mantras to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In India, the number of coronavirus positive cases are increasing and the country is in the third phase of lockdown. The front line workers are working round the clock. The Police are keeping their full efforts in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Mumbai Police are not leaving any stone unturned to create awareness among the people about COVID-19. They have posted funny memes and videos amid coronavirus pandemic to spread awareness among the public.

The Twitter and Instagram pages of Mumbai Police are well known for the witty posts. Mumbai Police took to Instagram and shared a post urging the public to practice social distancing and avoid going outside by adding a tic-tac-toe twist to the post. Just observe the post and you will find the game was between a man and a police van, the latter won the game. They captioned the post as, "We will win only when you are safe!" Here is the post, just have a look at it.