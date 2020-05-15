LONDON: Business tycoon Vijay Mallya's application to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against a High Court order was rejected on Thursday. Now, the 64-year-old businessman, the co-owner of the Formula One motor racing team Force India is having only one escape route - to obtain an emergency injunction known as interim measures pursuant to Rule 39 from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) - from the imprisonment in an Indian jail.

On Thursday, Lord Justice Irwin and Justice Elizabeth Laing, the high court judges ruled that the UK Supreme Court could have no jurisdiction over Vijay Mallya's case. Ben Keith, an extradition barrister at 5 St Andrew's Hill, London said that Mallya's chances of getting interim measures are moderate and it depends on the evidence he has on Indian prison condition. He further added, "To issue interim measures, the court will need to be persuaded there is a threat to his life or health if moved to India."

If Mallya succeeds and gets an injunction, then his extradition to India will not take place until his case is heard by the ECHR which could take about five years. If he doesn't get the injunction, then he has to return to India within 28 days of May 15.

Vijay Mallya on Thursday tweeted that, "Congratulations to the Government for a COVID-19 relief package. They can print as much currency as they want but should a small contributor like me who offers 100% payback of State-owned Bank loans be constantly ignored? Please take my money unconditionally and close."

