NEW DELHI: Unveiling the third tranche of 20 crore lakh stimulus package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said that today the focus will be on agriculture and allied activities. The FM announced financing facility of Rs 1,00,000 crores that will be provided for funding Agriculture Infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points (Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, Farmers Producer Organizations, Agriculture entrepreneurs, Startups, etc.).

Highlights of FM Nirmala Sitharaman Third Tranche of 20 Crore Lakh Economic Stimulus Package:

For food enterprises which are micro in size: Rs 10,000 crores scheme to be executed in a cluster-based approach. Health and wellness, nutritional, herbal, organic products. Two lakh Micro Food Enterprise will benefit. Aims at branding marketing of the clusters. This will help in achieving PM's call for "Vocal for Local". This fund will aim at promoting these products globally, with a focus on women business owners and workers.

Pradhan Mantri Matsya-Sampada Yojana - Rs 20,000 crore new fishing vessels can be provided, fishing harbors can be built. Fishermen don't go to sea year long. Boats can be insured. This will result in an additional 70 lakh tonnes of fish. Of the 20,000 crores, 9,000 crores will be for the vessels, mandi, harbors, and marketing. This will provide employment to 55 lakh people.

Foot and mouth disease common among animals. Animals who have not been vaccinated, suffer from this. So, farmers suffer in turn. To ensure 100% vaccination of cattle - 53 crore animals, Rs 13,343 crore will be provisioned. Since January, 1.5 crore buffaloes and cows have been tagged for vaccination. Post lockdown, this will be carried on.

Rs 15,000 crore for dairy sector - Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. Will aim to support private investment in the dairy sector.

Rs 4,000 crores for herbal cultivation. Ten lakh hectares will be covered under herbal cultivation. A corridor will be set up on both banks of the River Ganga.

Rs 500 crores for beekeeping initiatives. It will improve beekeeping, which is crucial for cross-pollination and also increase produce of honey. This too will be aimed for the 'local to global' initiative.

Rs 500 crores for a program called 'TOP to TOTAL' - This will help better supply chains, which have been disrupted during the lockdown. This used to be done for tomato, onion, and potato, but now will include all other vegetables and will be started first on a pilot basis.

There will be 50% on transportation of produce and 50% subsidy on storage, including cold storage.

