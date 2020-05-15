HARIDWAR: In a very shocking incident, a total of 167 migrant workers who have enrolled their names to return to Uttarakhand through the train went missing. As per the reports, 1,400 passengers have registered their names to come back to Uttarakhand from Surat by train. But, only 1,178 passengers reached the Haridwar railway station on Monday. The district administration has launched an inquiry into the missing of migrant workers.

Railway police official Manoj Katyal speaking to a news channel said that “There is a difference between the numbers of passengers who enlisted and that which reached Haridwar, but we still can’t say they are missing from the train, as no incident of chain pulling or jumping off the trains has happened.” On the other hand, the district authorities have sent letters to Surat and Bengaluru administrations to check the passengers' list.

Due to the coronavirus induced lockdown, the plight of migrant workers and others who have stranded in various parts of the country is unexplainable. To solve the problems of migrant workers who have stuck in different parts of the country, the government of India has started 'Shramik Specials'. But still, migrant labourers are facing a problem in reaching out to their native towns.

Also Read: COVID-19 Patient Wakes From Coma But Knows Unpleasant Truth About His Wife!