MUZAFFARNAGAR: In a distressing incident, six migrant workers heading from Punjab to Bihar on foot, died after they were run over by a speeding Uttar Pradesh government bus on a highway in the state's Muzaffarnagar district. Two were injured, police said.

Four of the dead are from Gopalgunj, one from Patna and one from Bhojpur. The accident occurred near Ghalauli check-post at 11 pm on Wednesday night.

According to police, the workers had been walking to their hometowns in Bihar from Punjab amid the coronavirus lockdown.

The bus was empty and the driver fled and is at large. A case has been registered against the unidentified bus driver.

In a video, eyewitness were seen telling police, "They (migrant workers) were walking. Four to five have died and two-three are alive." Visuals show the bodies lying on the road in the dark.

Fourteen migrant workers were killed in two separate accidents in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday evening. More than 60 people were injured, according to media reports.

The Yogi-Adityanath led UP government on Wednesday in a statement directed officers to ensure that no migrant workers walk on the road "at any cost".

Former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted over the incident. "Deep grief over the painful death of migrant workers in the Muzaffarnagar bus accident in Uttar Pradesh. First train and now bus accident, why the lives of workers are so cheap? Can not the poor of the country come via Vande Bharat Mission? It is not right to fly so high that the truth on the ground is ignored," he said.

It was just last week that 16 migrant workers in a group of 20 were killed after a cargo train ran over them while they were sleeping on the tracks, exhausted walking kilometres, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district.

