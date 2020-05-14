NEW DELHI: If you want to travel from Delhi airport to the Ghaziabad, prepare to shell out as much as Rs 10,000 for a taxi ride. The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) will facilitate those wanting to travel from Delhi's India Gandhi International Airport to Noida and Ghaziabad, or within a 250 km radius at hefty costs.

According to a media report, with increased demand amid the nationwide lockdown, the minimum cost of booking a UPSRTC taxi will be Rs 10,000 for sedans and Rs 12,000 for an SUV.

Under the "Vande Bharat" mission, all Indians brought back from foreign countries are kept in 14-day quarantine in Delhi. Once they complete the quarantine period, the transport department would facilitate their travel to Noida, Ghaziabad and other cities.

The corporation’s buses will run for a minimum of Rs 1,000 per seat in non air-conditioned bus and for Rs 1,320 per seat in air-conditioned bus for a distance of up to 100 km. The charges would double for any distance 101-200 km. At present, the buses will accommodate a maximum of 26 persons to maintain social distancing.

UPSRTC managing director Raj Shekhar, on May 9, issued a letter to the corporation’s regional managers in Noida and Ghaziabad. The letter read, “The corporation will provide buses and taxis at the airport. Those people who would be cleared by the Delhi government to travel and have no symptoms of Covid-19, can avail of this service."

“Each additional kilometre would cost Rs 40. Booking an SUV would cost Rs 12,000 for first 250km and Rs 50 for each additional kilometre,” it said. Besides the driver, only two persons can sit in the taxi,” it further stated.

