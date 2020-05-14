NEW DELHI: Continuing with her detailing of the stimulus package, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a second tranche of measures by the Union government to provide succour and support to the hassled migrant workers and labourers of the unorganized sector, currently reeling under the Coronavirus-related lockdown.

Sitharaman said that the free food grains supply that the Centre has been extending to migrant workers during the lockdown time will be extended for another two months. Earlier the government had announced free grains to the poor who came under National Food Security Act, but now the government has now announced Rs 3,500 cr to ensure free food grain supply migrant workers who do not hold any ration card. The grain will be distributed by the states.

The finance minister also announced ‘One Nation One Ration’ card which will have nationwide portability for the convenience of migrant workers and labourers of the unorganized sectors.

Here are the highlights of the second tranche of Nirmala Sitharaman’s stimulus package: