NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel all old bookings for regular trains scheduled till June 30 and provide full refund for it. The “Special Shramik Trains” will continue to operate.

An order from the railways read, the Shramik Special trains which started from May 1 and the special trains which started operations from May 12 will continue to operate.

The tickets, which are to be cancelled, were booked during the lockdown period when the railways was allowing bookings for journeys in June.

On the first day of online bookings on IRCTC, the Indian Railways had booked tickets for 80,000 passengers, earning a staggering amount of Rs 16 crore.

Regular mail, express, passenger and suburban services of the railways had been suspended from March 25 due to the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.

Earlier, all bookings for regular trains were stopped till May 17, till lockdown 3.0 remains in force.

