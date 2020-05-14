NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday became the 12th nation in the world to record over 75,000 positive COVID-19 cases. This comes on a day when the country logged the second highest single-day count of both new cases and deaths.

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases neared 78,000 on Wednesday with further spread of the deadly virus getting detected across Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad and the national capital. Maharashtra reported 1,495 new cases, its highest single-day count so far, and 54 more deaths including 40 in worst-hit Mumbai.

The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 74,281 on Wednesday morning and toll stood at 2,415, the Union Health Ministry morning update said.

The country registered an increase of 122 deaths and 3,525 cases since Tuesday morning. This included over 47,000 active cases and more than 24,000 who have recovered.

Meanwhile, the government unveiled measures amounting to about Rs 6 lakh crore in easy loans, additional liquidity and other incentives to help businesses fight the crisis.

The first installment of the Rs 20-lakh crore economic package, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, came on the 50th day of the coronavirus lockdown and merely four days before the end of its third phase on May 17.

The government also said that PMCARES Fund Trust has decided to allocate Rs 3,100 crore for the fight against COVID-19, out of which nearly Rs 2,000 crore will be earmarked for purchasing ventilators and Rs 1,000 crore for migrant labourers.

