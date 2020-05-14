NEW DELHI: The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) may provide option for work from home to the eligible officers/staff for 15 days in a year as a matter of policy. For this the Personnel Ministry has come out with a draft framework for 'work for home' for the staff post-lockdown.

In a communiqué to all central government departments, the Personnel Ministry said the COVID-19 pandemic has necessitated many ministries to operate from home to maintain social distancing.

It is quite likely that for the near future, the central secretariat will continue to go for staggered attendance and variable working hours to maintain social distancing at workplace, the ministry said.

Accordingly, a new set of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) have been finalised for the employees to ensure smooth and seamless functioning of the government for continuity of the office works besides imparting resilience in the ecosystem even post lock down situations.

A broad framework for work from home is important to standardize the operating procedure even post lock down situation and to ensure safety and security of information, while accessing government files and information remotely from home has been framed.

Employees will be provided with the logistic supports in the form of laptop/ desktop by the respective ministries/departments.

They may also get reimbursement for internet services that they would use while working from home.

Officers who are working from home shall be available on phone as per requirements and directions of their officers, it said.

All central government departments have been asked to send their comments by May 21.

There are 48.34 lakh central government employees.

