NEW DELHI: Railways on Thursday said that over two lakh passengers have booked tickets for travel in the next seven days and the worth of these tickets is Rs 45.30 crore.

It said that 20,149 passengers boarded the special trains on Wednesday and 25,737 passengers were scheduled to travel on 18 special trains operating on Thursday.

The revenue generated from these tickets is Rs 45,30,09,675, according to officials.

With the Railways beginning its special passenger services on May 12 for 15 pairs of trains between Delhi and major cities of the country, officials said, over 9,000 people left the national capital on Wednesday.

According to reports, of the nine trains from Delhi on Wednesday, eight left for Howrah, Jammu, Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai, Dibrugarh, Mumbai, Ranchi, and Ahmedabad and tickets were booked beyond their capacity. Only one train, to Patna in Bihar, ran at 87 percent capacity.

"Overbooking does not mean that passengers are standing in the aisles, it just means that there is a movement of people while the train is on the run. People are boarding and disembarking at halt stations and there have been multiple bookings," an official from the Railways said.

Officials said the reason behind low occupancy of the train could be that over 100 trains had already carried its workers to Bihar since May 1.

Also Read:Indian Railways Cancels Tickets Bought Till June End; Shramik Trains to Ply