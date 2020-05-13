NEW DELHI: Union Minister Amit Shah announced that all canteens of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) like the CRPF (Central Reserved Personnel Force) and the BSF (Border Security Force) would sell only Swadeshi products from June 1. Around 10 lakh CAPF personnel and 50 lakh members of their family will use swadeshi products," the home minister said.

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, Amit Shah said the decision has been taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for opting for local products and being self-reliant, in a televised address to the nation on Tuesday night.

Shah also appealed to the people of the country to make maximum use of the products made in the country and encourage others to do the same.

"The Ministry of Home Affairs has decided that all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) canteens will now sell only indigenous products. This will be applicable to all CAPF canteens across the country from 1 June 2020. With this, 50 lakh family members of about 10 lakh CAPF personnel will use indigenous products," he said.

The CAPFs including CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, NSG, and Assam Rifles canteens together sell products worth about Rs 2,800 crore annually.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal during his address to the nation, to make the country self-reliant and use products made in India, Amit Shah said this will surely bring the way for India to lead the world in future. "If every Indian pledge to use products "made in India", the country can become self-sufficient in five years," he said.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore ‘Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan’ Package