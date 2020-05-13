CHENNAI: Many Migrant labourers have been facing problems due to the ongoing lockdown across the country and some ‘Good Samaritans’ are coming to their rescue, making sure they don’t have to starve in these hard times. One such woman is K.Kamalathal hailing from Tamil Nadu.

The 80-year-old woman has been running a roadside fast food eatery for the last 30 years and she is famous for selling idlis at just Re 1.

According to reports, despite the lockdown causing huge losses, Kamalathal is undeterred and she is still continuing to sell the idlis at the same price. She apparently does not want the poor to go hungry and so refrained from increasing the price. The burden of cost is only getting steeper for this old lady due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. Luckily, there are many admirers of Kamalathal’s steely resolve in this regard and they have been contributing their bit in her selfless drive to fill the bellies of the deprived. She said that many people are sending raw materials to ensure that she continues to sell idlis for Re 1. Even migrant labourers are also chipping in and helping her movement, she added.

Moved by her unconditional commitment to serve the poor with idlis, former Indian cricketer Mohammed Kaif took to social media and shared a picture of the woman.

Applauding her, he wrote, "K Kamalathal ji, an 85-year-old woman from Tamil Nadu who is selling idlis for just ₹1 for the last 30 years. Even in the lockdown, despite the losses, she says, ‘Many migrant labourers are stuck here.’ Her selfless service is an inspiration!"