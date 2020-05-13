NEW DELHI: The deadly coronavirus that took its birth in Wuhan province of China is affecting many countries and India is the 12th worst-affected country in the world. The total number of coronavirus cases reported till date stands at 74,347. Though the number of new cases from across India fell to a three-day low on Tuesday but the country is very near to 75,000 mark.

On Tuesday, 53 people died due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra. Out of 53 deaths, 28 deaths were reported in Mumbai, six each in Panvel and Pune, five in Jalgaon, three in Solapur city, two in Thane, and one each in Raigad, Aurangabad city and Akola. The number of cases reported in Maharashtra are 1,026, taking the tally to 24,427. In the past six days, the state has reported 8,902 cases of which 5,000 were in Mumbai. A total of 14,521 people have been infected with COVID-19 in Mumbai.

In Tamil Nadu, another 716 cases recorded on Tuesday, and now the total stands at 8718. Chennai is one of the worst-hit states in Tamil Nadu where more than 500 new cases have been reported. Here is the state-wise list.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 33

Andhra Pradesh - 2,018

Assam - 65

Bihar - 747

Chandigarh - 174

Chhattisgarh - 59

Dadar Nagar Haveli - 1

Delhi - 7,233

Gujarat - 8,541

Haryana - 730

Himachal Pradesh - 59

Jammu and Kashmir - 879

Jharkhand - 160

Karnataka - 862

Kerala - 519

Ladakh - 42

Madhya Pradesh - 3,785

Maharashtra - 23,401

Meghalaya - 13

Odisha - 414

Puducherry - 12

Punjab - 1,867

Rajasthan - 3,988

Tamil Nadu - 8,002

Telangana - 1,275

Tripura - 152

Uttarakhand - 68

Uttar Pradesh - 3,573

West Bengal - 2,063

In the world, a total of 4,339,631 people have been infected with coronavirus and 292,804 people died due to COVID-19.

Also Read: PM Modi Announces Rs 20 Lakh Crore ‘Aatma Nirbhar Abhiyan’ Package