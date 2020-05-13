NEW DELHI: In a bid to increase the take-home salary, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a reduction in EPF contribution from the employer and employee from the existing 12 percent to 10 percent. The government will, however, continue to pay 12 percent as its contribution towards EPF, which means the EPF structure remains unchanged for state-run firms. The change is applicable for three months and amounts to liquidity support of Rs 6750 crores.

Liquidity relief for all EPF establishments and employees was also announced. To ease financial stress as businesses get back to work, the government decides to continue EPF support for business and workers for 3 more months providing a liquidity relief of Rs 2,500 crore, Finance Minister said.

Highlights of the FM speech

TDS, TCS rates reduced by 25 percent till March 31, 2020. The government intends to infuse Rs 50,000 crores liquidity by the reduction in rates of TDS, for non-salaried specified payments made to residents and rates of Tax Collection at Source for specified receipts by 25 percent of the existing rates.

The due date of all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from 31st July 2020 & 31st October 2020 to 30th November 2020 and tax audit from 30th September 2020 to 31st October 2020.

For cash-starved discoms, the government announces a liquidity injection of Rs 90,000 crores. This is a one-time provision for infusion of money against their receivables.

The government announces Rs 45,000 crore liquidity infusion through a Partial Credit Guarantee Scheme 2.0 for NBFCs. The first 20 per cent loss will be borne by the guarantor which is Govt of India. "Investments permitted in both primary and secondary markets, to buy even investment-quality debt papers. The move will ease flow of credit," the FM said.

The government launches a Rs 30,000 crore Special Liquidity Scheme for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs.

