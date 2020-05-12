NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 pm on Tuesday. The announcement comes amid speculations that there could be lockdown 4.0 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The Prime Minister's Office on Twitter said, "PM Modi will be addressing the nation at 8 PM this evening."

PM Modi held a meeting with the heads of several states on Monday via video conference. In his fifth meeting with the CMs, Modi discussed the strategies to contain the spread of coronavirus and stepping up of economic activities in a planned manner as the 54-days of lockdown is going to end.

It was on April 14 that the PM addressed the nation and announced the extension of lockdown till May 3. The lockdown 3.0 till May 17 was announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in the country crossed the 67,000 mark till date.

Also Read | PM Modi To CMs: Lockdown To Continue But With Relaxations Outside Hotspots