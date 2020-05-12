NEW DELHI: Chinese military choppers were spotted flying close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh close to the time when troops of China and India came to blows in the Sikkim sector last week. However, the Chinese choppers did not cross the LAC into the Indian territory in that area.

Tracking their movements, Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area, according to a report by a news agency.

“The Chinese military helicopters were flying very close to the Line of Actual Control. After their movement was picked up, the Indian Air Force fighter jets flew patrols in the area,” government sources was quoted saying to the news agency.

The IAF frequently flies its Sukhoi 30MKI fighter aircraft fleet from Leh air base in Ladakh along with other planes.

Earlier on Saturday, troops of India and China were involved in a face-off and many of them sustained minor injuries in the clash near Naku La in the Sikkim sector along the Sino-Indo border. At least 15-20 soldiers were involved in hand-to-hand fighting at an altitude of more than 16,000 feet. The troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level, the Indian Army said in a statement.

Around the same time on the night of May 5-6, reports emerged of skirmish involving stone-pelting took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Finger 5 area on the banks of Lake Pangang in Ladakh. The issue was resolved mutually.

India and China share a 3,448-kilometre long boundary which is divided into west, middle and east sections. In the east, China claims India's Arunachal Pradesh as its own while New Delhi lays claims to Aksai Chin occupied by Beijing in the west.

