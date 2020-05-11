NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday advocated a holistic approach on the part of the government with regard to the lockdown and its further relaxation. He said that the government will have to think of moving forward. The prime minister held a video conference with chief ministers on the way forward when the third phase of lockdown is about to come to an end in a week’s time on May 17th. This was the prime minister’s fifth video conference with the chief ministers on combating the COVID-19 outbreak.

“In this fight, the world has said that we have been successful in combating the threat of COVID-19. State governments have played an key role in this fight. They have grasped their responsibility and played their roles in countering this threat,” the prime minister said during the virtual meeting.

In a sympathetic tone towards the migrant workers, who were seen criss-crossing the country in their anxiety to reach home, Modi said, ”We stressed that people should stay where they are. But it’s human nature to want to go home and because of that we had to modify our decisions. Despite this understanding, we have to make sure that the disease does not spread to villages and that’s our challenge,” Modi said.

Speaking at the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit shah dwelt at length about the need of the Aarogya Setu mobile application and appealed to the chief ministers to promote its download since it helps in tracking the spread of Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 1,736 COVID-19 patients were reported to have recovered from the dreaded disease across the country in the last 24 hours. This, incidentally, happens to be the highest number of recoveries registered in a single day.

