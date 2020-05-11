NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways was set to begin online booking at 4 pm Monday, the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) crashed soon after. Bookings have started again from 6 pm.
"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railway tweeted.
A disclaimer is also being shown in the website when the site re-opened. It read, "During COVID-19, you are responsible for your own health."
"Use face mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently," it further read.
The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.
Have a look at the timings:
Initially, the all air-conditioned services will begin on 15 Rajdhani routes and the fare would be equivalent to that of the super-fast train, Indian Railways said on Sunday.
Officials said unlike Shramik Specials, in which only 54 passengers were allowed in every coach instead of the regular 72, these trains will run on full capacity, but no concession in fare is likely to be allowed.
Ticket booking services at stations will remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) will be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter stations, the railways said.
