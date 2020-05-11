NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways was set to begin online booking at 4 pm Monday, the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) crashed soon after. Bookings have started again from 6 pm.

"Data pertaining to special trains is being fed in the IRCTC website. Train ticket bookings will be available in a short while. Please wait. Inconvenience is regretted," the Ministry of Railway tweeted.

A disclaimer is also being shown in the website when the site re-opened. It read, "During COVID-19, you are responsible for your own health."

"Use face mask, maintain social distancing and wash hands frequently," it further read.

The Indian Railways will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12. The special trains will run from New Delhi to Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi.

Have a look at the timings: