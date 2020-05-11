NEW DELHI: After reports of clash between Indian and Chinese troops near Naku La in the Sikkim, there are fresh reports are coming in that another face-off incident took place between the two countries in Ladakh, on the night of May 5-6.

Reportedly, the skirmish involving stone-pelting took place between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the Finger 5 area on the banks of Lake Pangang in Ladakh.

According to reports, armymen from both the sides of border received minor injuries.

Sources said that such issues are resolved mutually by troops at the local command level as per established protocols, and the latest skirmish has occurred after a long time. The matter has been resolved after talks with the commanders but tensions between the armies prevail.

Earlier in 2017 that soldiers from India and China got into a fight on the Eastern Bank of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh. In that year only, Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day face-off in Doklam region near the India-China-Bhutan trijunction.

In the similar incident which was reported on Saturday in Sikkim, 15-20 soldiers of both India and China were involved in hand-to-hand fighting. Reportedly, the troops disengaged after dialogue at the local level.

India and China share a 3,448-kilometre long boundary which is divided into west, middle and east sections. In the east, China claims India's Arunachal Pradesh as its own while New Delhi lays claims to Aksai Chin occupied by Beijing in the west.

