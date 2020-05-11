NEW DELHI: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is stable and kept under observation at the AIIMS here after suffering reaction to a new medication and developing fever. He was admitted to the premiere hospital on Sunday evening after he complained of uneasiness.

According to a media report quoting hospital sources on Monday, Singh had developed a reaction to a new medication and further investigation is being carried on him to rule out other causes of fever.

The 87-year-old Congress leader is stable and under care of a team of doctors at the Cardiothoracic Centre of AIIMS.

"All his parameters are fine. He is under observation at the AIIMS," a source close to him has said, according to a news agency.

Singh, a senior leader of the opposition Congress, is currently a Member of Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan. He was the PM between 2004 and 2014.

In 2009, Singh underwent a successful coronary bypass surgery at the AIIMS.

