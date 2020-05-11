LUCKNOW: A Government doctor, who was the first coronavirus patient to receive plasma therapy in Uttar Pradesh passed away due to heart attack on Saturday.

According to media reports, the patient, a 58-year-old doctor, was admitted at the King George's Medical University (KGMU). The doctor, who was on ventilator since the last 14 days, died on Saturday evening following heart attack.

Reportedly, he had additional morbities like high blood pressure and diabetes, he was under the continuous observation of doctors in the isolation ward.

Later, his condition was stable and lungs were improved. His COVID-19 samples also came out as negative twice. But then he developed a urinary tract infection, KGMU Vice Chancellor MLB Bhatt said to media.

"He, however, suffered a heart attack around 5 pm. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved," MLB Bhatt added.

Plasma Therapy is an experimental line of treatment for COVID-19 patients. Under the procedure, plasma a component of blood, from a cured patient is transfused to critically ill patients. The antibodies developed in the blood of recovered patient help fight the virus inside the bodies of those unwell.

