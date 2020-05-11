NEW DELHI: The Shram Shakti Bhawan here that houses the ministry's office was sealed soo after an employee of the Ministry of Power tested positive for novel coronavirus on Monday.
Taking to the twitter, the ministry said, "An official of Ministry of Power has been detected positive for Covid-19. All the due protocols as per extant guidelines are being followed."
However, the Power Ministry will resume its normal functioning from Tuesday.
"Ministry is functional through work from home. Normal functioning, as per extant guidelines, will resume from Tuesday," the tweet read further.
This is the third incident involving the sealing of government building in the national capital.
Last week, a floor of Shastri Bhavan, a government building that houses several ministries in Delhi's Rajpath area, was partially sealed after a senior law ministry official tested positive for COVID-19. In April, NITI Aayog building was sealed for two days after a director-level officer tested positive for coronavirus.
Meanwhile, India on Monday saw the highest single day spike in COVID-19 cases as the number crossed 67,000-mark with 4,213 new cases and 97 deaths in 24 hours. With this the country's tally stands at 67,152 and death toll at 2,206, Union Health Ministry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting via video conference with chief ministers today and is likely to discuss on a strategy for a phased exit from the shutdown.
