CHENNAI: On Sunday, May 10th, Chennai registered 669 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of cases in Tamil Nadu crossed 7,000 mark. According to the state health department, a total of 7,204 coronavirus positive cases have been reported in the state.

The southern state is witnessing a sudden spike in COVID-19 cases from the last few days and Sunday was no different. Tamil Nadu has become the third most coronavirus infected state. Chennai is one of the worst-hit cities with COVID-19 after Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad. The total number of positive cases in Chennai is 3,839 and in the last 24 hours, 669 new cases have been reported.

In the state there are currently, 5,195 active cases while 1,959 patients have been discharged or recovered. The total number of tests conducted in the state stands at 2,43,037 and nearly 13,367 samples have been tested for COVID-19 since yesterday.

In India, a total of 62,938 people have been infected with COVID-19, and Maharashtra is the state that alone accounts for more than 20,000 infections. Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan said, “It is also heartening to note that in 10 states and Union Territories, no new case has emerged in the last 24 hours. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Manipur, Odisha, Mizoram and Puducherry."

Also Read: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh Admitted To AIIMS