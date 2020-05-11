NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways will resume passenger services will from tomorrow, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed e-ticket holders will be allowed to travel.



In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said all passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms during while entering a station and during travel.



"Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket," the order said.