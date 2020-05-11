NEW DELHI: As Indian Railways will resume passenger services will from tomorrow, the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of people by trains and made it clear that only asymptomatic and confirmed e-ticket holders will be allowed to travel.
In an order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said all passengers will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing norms during while entering a station and during travel.
"Only those passengers with confirmed e-tickets shall be allowed to enter the station. The movement of the passenger(s) as well as the driver of the vehicle transporting the passenger(s) to and fro the railway station shall be allowed on the basis of the confirmed e-ticket," the order said.
The Ministry of Railways will ensure that passengers shall be compulsorily screened and only those who are asymptomatic will be allowed to enter or board a train.
All passengers shall be provided hand sanitiser at stations and in coaches.
On arrival at their destination, the travelling passengers will have to adhere to such health protocols as are prescribed by the destination state or union territory.
It is for the first time since March 25, when the lockdown began, a total of 15 trains for different destinations will leave New Delhi on Tuesday for which online bookings will begin on Monday at 4 pm.
Giving an indication that the government is inclined to allow more trains to ply, the home ministry said the movement of trains shall be permitted by the Ministry of Railways in a graded manner, in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the MHA.
Also Read: 10 Important Things To Know If You Are Booking A Train Ticket Today!