This will be the fifth virtual meeting of the Prime Minister with the chief ministers since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

It is expected that prime minister may discuss the lockdown exit strategy with the chief ministers.

Currently, India under the third extended phase of the lockdown which will remain in place till May 17. On May 1, lockdown in the country was extended for the third time since it was first imposed on March 24 to curb the spread of virus.

India has so far reported more than 62,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with over 2,100 virus related deaths. Maharashtra remained the worst hit followed by Delhi and Gujarat.

India's COVID-19 graph have witnessed a sharp increase as in just past 6 days, India saw 20,000 new cases taking tally of confirmed coronavirus cases from 40,000 to 60,000.

