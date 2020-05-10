SHILLONG: The Meghalaya government on Saturday announced the decision lockdown relaxation, allowing all shops to reopen and 50 per cent vehicles to ply across the state from Monday.

According to media reports, the decision came after a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said, "The deputy commissioners and district transport officers have been asked to work out the modalities for regulating (public and private transport) on a rotation basis."

With two active COVID-19 cases in Shillong, Tynsong said, the government has granted permission to automobile and stationery shops for resuming business, while adhering to social distancing norms.

He also mentioned that the relaxations, however, do not apply to two main commercial hubs Lewduh market and Khyndailad market for now.

Meanwhile, the state has ordered mandatory home quarantine for people who recently visited two medical institutions with in Assam, where a COVID-19 case and a death due to the disease have been registered.

A postgraduate student at Guwahati Medical College Hospital tested positive for novel coronavirus on May 7. At Dr B Barooah Cancer Institute, Guwahati, a COVID-19 death was reported on the same day.

The state also requested to call 108 helpline number so that necessary instructions can be given to them who are home quarantine.

So far, 13 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Meghalaya with one fresh case on Saturday. Out of 13, 10 have recovered and two are active cases. One person had succumbed to the disease last month.

Also Read: India Lockdown: Liquor Shops In Assam, Meghalaya To Open From Monday