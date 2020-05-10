NEW DELHI: Tremors of earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter Scale were felt in various parts of the national capital and nearby areas this afternoon, officials said.
As per media reports, the earthquake had its epicentre in Delhi-UP Border. No casualty or loss of property has been reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.
Reportedly, the earthquake occured on around 1.45 pm on Sunday.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter, praying for the safety of the people.
This is the third earthquake to hit the city with the same epicentre since the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to reports, two earthquakes hit the city last month. One measuring 2.7 magnitude and the other measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale.
The national capital is vulnerable to earthquakes but it is rare for it to be the epicentre of a quake. Delhi, however, experiences tremors when a quake hits regions as far as central Asia or the Himalayan ranges, known to be a high-seismic zone.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones. Of the four seismic zones in the country - Zone II, III, IV, V - Delhi falls under ‘Zone IV’. “Of these, Zone V is seismically the most active region, while zone II is the least.
Zone - IV covers remaining parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Sikkim, Northern Parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, parts of Gujarat and small portions of Maharashtra near the west coast and Rajasthan.