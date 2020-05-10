NEW DELHI: Tremors of earthquake measuring 3.4 on Richter Scale were felt in various parts of the national capital and nearby areas this afternoon, officials said.

As per media reports, the earthquake had its epicentre in Delhi-UP Border. No casualty or loss of property has been reported. The quake occurred at a depth of five kilometres.

Reportedly, the earthquake occured on around 1.45 pm on Sunday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter, praying for the safety of the people.