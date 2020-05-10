RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has slipped into coma on Sunday. He was admitted in a private hospital here after suffering a cardiac arrest yesterday.

Jogi's neurological activity is "almost nil" and he is on ventilator support at the Shree Narayana Hospital. A team of eight specialist doctors are treating him.

The 74-year-old Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) head was admitted on Saturday afternoon after he fell unconscious at his residence in Raipur.

"His heart functioning is normal at the moment. The blood pressure has been controlled by drugs. But there was disruption in oxygen supply to his brain after the respiratory arrest yesterday, that possibly led to damage to his brain. In medical parlance it is called hypoxia," the hospital's medical director Dr Sunil Khemka said in a bulletin.

"As of now, Jogi''s neurological activity is almost nil. In simple words, we can say he has slipped into coma. He is on ventilator. We are making all efforts to improve his health, but the situation is worrisome at present," he said.

A bureaucrat-turned-politician, Jogi, currently an MLA from Marwahi seat, served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in the then Congress government, after the formation of the state.

He parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and his Amit Jogi got embroiled in a controversy over the alleged fixing of bypoll to Antagarh seat in Kanker district in 2014.

He subsequently formed his own outfit JCC (J).

Also Read | Vande Bharat Mission: 329 Indians Stranded In UK Brought To Mumbai