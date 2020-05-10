NEW DELHI: A total of 85,824 have been tested on Saturday, May 9, and cumulatively 16,09,037 COVID-19 samples have been tested so far in India, according to the health ministry's update on Sunday.

There are a total of 62,939 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country and 19,358 persons have cured. The death toll rose to 2,109.

According to the Health Ministry data, as many as 1,511 COVID-19 patients recovered in the last 24 hours — the highest number of recoveries recorded in one day. The overall recovery rate stands at 30.75 per cent.

No COVID-19 case has been reported in 10 states and Union Territories in the last 24 hours, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, asserting that India was moving fast on the path of success in the fight against the pandemic.

India had started from one laboratory and now there were 472 laboratories testing for COVID-19, he said. There are 4,362 COVID care centres across the country where 3,46,856 patients with mild or very mild symptoms could be kept.

“We are moving fast on path of success in the fight against COVID-19. The doubling rate for the last three days is 12 (days). The recovery rate has crossed 30 per cent. Of around 60,000 COVID-19 patients, about 20,000 have recovered and gone home,” Vardhan said.

“Our mortality rate is still at 3.3 per cent,” Vardhan said.

He also said central teams were being sent to New Delhi and nine states to assist their governments in managing the outbreak.

“The Central Government has distributed 72 lakh N95 masks and 36 lakh personal protective equipment kits to the states so far,” he said.

