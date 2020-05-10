NEW DELHI: The number of coronavirus cases recorded in India surpassed the 60,000 mark. There are now 62,915 coronavirus positive cases in the country and the death toll due to COVID-19 topped 2,000 mark.

In a span of one week 20,000 cases have been reported in the country. India has 40,000 cases on May 3 with Maharastra continuing to report more cases and as per the latest reports, COVID-19 cases crossed 60,000 mark. Maharashtra is one of the worst-hit states with coronavirus pandemic. The state witnessed 48 deaths on Saturday accounted for 42% of all fatalities reported on Saturday.

However on Saturday, there is no big spike in the number of cases and the growth rate of cases has decreased. Earlier it was 7.1% but now it is 6.8%.

On Saturday, 224 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Delhi taking the total tally to 8630. The government of Delhi asked the COVID-19 testing labs to give out results within 24 hours.

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Gujarat is 7,797 and the death toll is at 472. 394 new cases have been reported in the state in the last 24 hours. Ahmedabad alone has recorded 280 new cases and 20 more deaths reported on Saturday.

In Tamil Nadu, four women died and 526 new cases reported and now the total cases stand at 6,535. 44 people died due to COVID-19 in the state. Andhra Pradesh recorded 43 new cases, taking the total to 1,930. Telangana also witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases. Telangana recorded 31 new cases taking the total number of COVID patients to 1,163 and 29 people died due to coronavirus.

