BHOPAL: In a very tragic incident, at least five migrant workers were killed and 11 others injured after the truck they were travelling overturned. The incident took place in Patha village in Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, late Saturday.

The group of labourers were going in the mango laden truck from Telangana's Hyderabad to Agra in Uttar Pradesh. District collector of Narsingpur, Deepak Saxena said that a total of 18 people were in the truck. Five out of 18 people have died and two injured have been admitted to a hospital in Jabalpur. The condition of two others is critical and others are stable.

Civil Surgeon Dr. Anita Agrawal said that one among them has cough, cold, and fever for three days, so, tests have been conducted to all of them including the dead. The accident comes just two days after a goods train ran over a group of people who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna reportedly fell asleep on the rail tracks.

A total of 16 migrant workers have been killed in the Aurangabad district of Maharashtra. The government of India is taking all the measures to solve the problems of migrant workers. 'Shramik Special' trains have started to ferry the stranded migrant workers but still many have hit the streets on foot in an attempt to return home.

