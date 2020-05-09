NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) on Friday released fresh guidelines and policy for discharging the COVID-19 patients.

The new guidelines had cut short the number of days patients need to stay in a COVID facility or hospital for mild and moderate cases.

According to the new guidelines, COVID-19 patients with mild and moderate cases are to be discharged after 10 days of symptoms, if they either show no fever or the symptoms subside within three days. Further, there will be no need for testing prior to discharge.

As regards the patients who are discharged, the health authorities will follow up their cases on 14th day through teleconference while the patients who are suffering from severe symptoms will be kept in hospital under observation until clinical recovery, the revised advisory read.

In an official release, MoHFW said, "This is interesting as this would not only save the number of tests, and by default help in new testing but also ensure that more patients in severe condition can be accommodated at the COVID facilities and hospitals."

Meanwhile, India's coronavirus cases mounted to 59,662 on Saturday, with 3,320 fresh cases and 95 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said.

