KOLKATA: Stating that Amit Shah should apologise or prove his allegations that the West Bengal government was not allowing trains with migrant workers, senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee alleged on Saturday the home minister was spreading a "bundle of lies" after staying silent for weeks.

Banerjee, the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, replied in a tweet, "A HM failing to discharge his duties during this crisis speaks after weeks of silence, only to mislead people with bundle of lies! Ironically he''s talking about the very ppl whove been literally left to fate by his own Govt. Mr @AmitShah, prove your fake allegations or apologise (sic)," he tweeted.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said not allowing trains to reach West Bengal is "injustice" to the migrant workers from the state.

Referring to the ''Shramik Special'' trains being run by the central government to facilitate transport of migrant workers from different parts of the country to various destinations, the home minister said in the letter that the Centre has facilitated more than two lakh migrants workers to reach home.

Shah said migrant workers from West Bengal are also eager to reach home and the central government is also facilitating the train services.

"But we are not getting expected support from the West Bengal. The state government of West Bengal is not allowing the trains reaching to West Bengal. This is injustice with West Bengal migrant labourers. This will create further hardship for them," Shah wrote.

Also Read | Centre Lauds AP’s Initiatives Against COVID-19