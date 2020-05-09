YESHWANTHPUR: In a tragic incident, a recently-married couple accidentally into a river while taking a selfie and were swept away by water currents. The incident took place in the Hemavati river of Hassan district in Karnataka. The deceased have been identified as Arthesh (27) and Krithika (23).

Two months ago, Arthesh of Murahali village of Belur Taluk, got married to Krithika of Hennali village. Arthesh, who was working in a private company in Bengaluru, went to his in-laws house in Murahali along with his wife two days ago, as holidays were declared due to the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

On Wednesday evening, Arthesh and his wife Krithika went to the Hemavati river. They didn't return home till night prompting the tensed parents of Krithika to frantically try to contact them over their mobile phone but there was no response. So, they went to the riverside of Hemavati and have found the bike. Then, they lodged a complaint with the police.

Police, who swung into action, have recovered the dead bodies of Arthesh and Krithika. The bodies were handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at Sakaleshapura hospital. A preliminary investigation revealed that the couple slipped into the river accidentally while taking a selfie.

