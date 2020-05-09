RAIPUR: A sub-inspector of police and four Naxals, including two women were killed in an exchange of fire here in Rajnandgaon district, offcials said on Saturday.

According to media reports, the incident took place on Friday night at Pardhauni village under Manpur police station limits Rajnandgaon district.

Speaking to media, Inspector General of Police Vivekanand Sinha said that the gunfight took place on Friday night when a team of security forces was out on an anti-Maoist operation.

He also mentioned that the team of Maoist was camping in Pardhoni jungles since Friday evening.

"When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area, Naxals suddenly came out of the village and the encounter broke out between the two sides," he said.

He added that Police Sub Inspector (SI) S K Sharma, who was posted as the Station House Officer at Madanwada police station, lost his life in the gunfight.

According to reports, Rajnandgaon comes under the newly-formed zone of Maoists. Maoists have built a new red corridor on the tri-junction of three states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone.

According to officials, bodies of the four Naxals including two women and a divisional committee member of CPI(Maoist) were recovered from the spot along with an AK47 rifle, an SLR rifle and two 315 bore rifles.

Reportedly, the search operation in underway in the area wher the encounter took place.

