CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has cracked the whip on people crowding in front of liquor shops in the state. Annoyed by the violations of social distancing norms put in place to contain Coronavirus pandemic, it has ordered the closure of TASMAC and state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu and allowed its sale online.

As part of its lockdown relaxations, the Union Home Ministry announced that the liquor stores can be re-opened in all the zones from May 4th and issued orders that not more than five persons should be present at one time in front of the alcohol stores and six feet distance from each other is ensured. But, reports suggest that these norms are being flouted at the liquor shops due to heavy crowding of buyers.

Like elsewhere in the country, people flocked to wine shops and formed long queues in Tamil Nadu as well. No social distancing was followed even as people violated the rules. Taking a serious note this, the Madras High Court has ordered the closure of TASMAC and state-run liquor shops in Tamil Nadu. It allowed the sale of liquor online instead to prevent mass gathering at the liquors shops which will enhance the risk of COVID-19 pandemic.

The high court order came after many complaints were filed stating that people in front of liquor stores are violating the lockdown rules and are not following social distancing. Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party also filed a petition in the high court seeking closure of liquor shops.

A divisional bench comprising Justices Vineet Kothari and Pushpa Satynarayana passed the order and said that the sale of liquor will be allowed online, till May 17. The HC also ordered that not more than two bottles of 750 ml of liquor of any type should be sold a person at a time. Many protests took place across the state against the opening of alcohol shops. Reports say that the state has earned a revenue of Rs 170 crore in two days.

After the court's order, Kamal Haasan tweeted, “This verdict of the Madras High Court gives us confidence in the judiciary and also proves that only truth triumphs. People have got justice. This is not just the victory of MNM. This is the victory of our intentions, and Tamil Nadu must celebrate. This is the victory for the mothers of Tamil Nadu.”

DMK president M.K. Stalin, said that opening of liquor shops would lead to a further increase in the spread of COVID-19 infections in the state.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu stands at 6,009. In the last 24 hours 600 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported.

