Among all, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country as the cases are close to 20,000-mark with a jump of nearly 1,089 new cases. With 37 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the state death toll shot up to 731.

According to the Health Ministry, Maharashtra is followed by Gujarat with 7,402 cases, Next are Delhi with 6,318 cases and Tamil Nadu with over 6,009 cases.

Other states which have cases exceeding the 3,000 mark are Madhya Pradesh (3,341), Rajasthan (3,579), Tamil Nadu (6,009) and Uttar Pradesh (3,214).

Globally, the total number of cases is about to touch the four million mark and over two lakh people have lost their lives due to coronavirus till now.

