RAIPUR: Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, 74, was admitted in a private hospital here on Saturday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors said that his health is critical.

Ajit Jogi's son Amit Jogi said that his father's health deteriorated suddenly while he was having breakfast, a news agency reported. He reportedly fell unconscious at his residence here in the morning.

Ajit Jogi's MLA wife Renu Jogi is with him at the hospital.

Ajit Jogi was given cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) at his residence by a senior intensivist before he was rushed to the hospital, according to a health bulletin released by Shree Narayana Hospital.

"Jogi suffered a cardiac arrest at his house only. As of now, his ECG and pulse have returned to normal which means his heartbeats are returning to normal functioning. But his respiration is still not normal. He is on a ventilator and his condition is critical," it said.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel spoke to Amit Jogi over phone to take stock of his father's health and assured that the state government will take every possible steps to ensure his better treatment, an official statement here said.

A bureaucrat-turned politician, Ajit Jogi had served as the first chief minister of Chhattisgarh from November 2000 to November 2003 in then Congress government, after the formation of the state. Ajit Jogi parted ways with the Congress in 2016 after he and Amit Jogi got embroiled in a controversy over alleged fixing of the by-election (2014) held for Antagarh seat in Kanker district.

Subsequently, he formed his own outfit Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J).

He is an incumbent MLA from Marwahi seat.

