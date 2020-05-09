HYDERABAD: The dangerous coronavirus has already taken many lives across the globe and it is a matter of worry for the people. The deadly contagious virus took its birth in Wuhan of China and has spread its wings to other countries as well. The situation across the world is so scary and it is very difficult to imagine the post-coronavirus world.

The word 'Corona' itself creates panic among the people, isn't it? Yes. But, in Gujarat, Corona had arrived as early as in 2015. Isn't it shocking? Yes. But, the Corona that we are talking about is not the same virus that has turned out to be global pandemic now. This ‘Corona’ is actually a hotel, where people visit to enjoy delicious meals during their journey. On the border of Banaskantha, Gujarat, one can see the Corona Hotel. People travelling on the Jodhpur-Pali highway will come across this hotel.